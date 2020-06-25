Gani Adams Mourns Death Of Activist Ayodele Akele

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said he received the news of the death of rights activist and labour leader, Ayodele Akele, with shock, describing the death as a colossal loss to the entire nation.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described Akele as a reliable and trusted ally that made a remarkable impact in the world of social activism while devoting all his life and energy to freedom fighting.

The statement partly read, "I am saddened to hear the news of Akele's death, it is a loss too many to bear. The late Akele’s foothold in social activism is indelible and we will certainly miss his radicalism.

“Comrade Akele was a frontline freedom fighter and one of the strong men to be trusted in the struggle, especially, during the dark era of the military. He had suffered a lot of injustice and yet remained steadfast in the struggle for justice and social reforms.

"The unionists' relationship with the Oodua Peoples Congress family was cordial till date. He was nicknamed 'Itu'."

Adams, while describing the late Akele as a hero, even in death, charged other comrades and social activists not to relent in the struggle for true federalism.

He said, "The only way the death of our heroes' past would not be in vain is to continue the struggle for which heroes like Comrade Akele lived and died for and also demonstrate unrelenting zeal for social justice."