Impeachment Saga: We Need No Inducement To Perform Our Duties, Ondo Lawmakers Reply Deputy Governor

As plots to impeach the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, thickens, members of the State House of Assembly have said they needed no "inducement" to exercise their constitutional responsibilities.

The lawmakers stated this on Wednesday while denying an allegation of collecting N10m each as a bribe from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to impeach Ajayi.

In a statement issued by the Assembly Spokesperson, Mr Akogun Olugbenga Omole, the lawmakers said the allegation smacks of naivety on the part of the deputy governor and intended to drag the integrity of the Assembly members in the mud.

"We do not need any inducement of whatever kind from any quarters to exercise our constitutional responsibilities as elected representatives of the people.

"It is on this premise that we members of the Ondo State House of Assembly state unequivocally that this is nothing but a blatant lie and politics taken too far, least expected of the calibre of the deputy governor of the sunshine state.”

On Tuesday, the deputy governor had raised the alarm over plans to impeach him by the members of the Assembly under the instructions of Akeredolu.

SaharaReporters had reported how armed policemen from the Ondo State Command stormed the Assembly complex in an alleged bid to provide cover for the lawmakers to impeach Mr Ajayi.