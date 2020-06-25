Nigerians Protest In Indonesia Over Harassment By Local Immigration Officers

This is coming after a 41-year-old Nigerian man fell from a nine-storey building while escaping from immigration officers.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

Nigerians living in Indonesia on Thursday protested at the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta over alleged discrimination and targeted raids by Indonesian immigration officers.

The Nigerians, who held up placards, were heard chanting "enough is enough" during the protest. 

 Nigerians In Indonesia Protest, Attack Embassy Over Harassment By Local Immigration Officers WATCH: Nigerians In Indonesia Protest, Attack Embassy After Countryman Fell From ‘9th Floor’ While Trying To Evade Arrest By Indonesian Immigration Officers

They accused Indonesian immigration officers of carrying out targeted raids against them and also killing some of their compatriots for not giving them the money they want.

In addition, the protesters destroyed properties at the consulate, accusing the embassy authorities of doing nothing to protect them.

