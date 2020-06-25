Trademore Limited Gives EFCC Ultimatum To Unseal Wrongly Sealed Estates

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

The management of Trademore International Holding Limited has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission 48 hours ultimatum to unseal its wrongly sealed estates. 

According to a statement by the company's legal representative, Nwoke John Kalu Esq., the anti-graft agency has without due diligence, sealed the following estates: Luxury Apartments, Millennium Apartments, and Ogwumabiri Event Centre located along Bank Road and Finbars Road, Umuahia, Abia State.

The company therefore calls for an immediate removal of the notice of seizure placed on the respective estates. 

According to the statement, the Trademore estates are owned by a private businessman and have been wrongly marked as properties of a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain under the agency's investigation.

The company therefore states emphatically that those properties do not belong to any politician, or a PDP chieftain for that matter. 

The statement reads, "As a company, we are deeply startled by this development as the owner of these properties is a successful business man with no involvement in politics whatsoever.

"We expected a thorough due diligence from an organization like EFCC before going ahead to mark our housing estates."

The company detailed that they are a reputable establishment with many years of experience in the real estate sector and equally lamented that this can now affect the trust of subscribers that they have built steadfastly over the years.

"This shouldn't be happening because it sends a bad signal to those planning to invest in Nigeria. There should be an enabling environment for businesses like ours to operate without being caught in political games or be victims of inaccuracies," the statement added.

Trademore International Holding Limited is according to the statement owned by a successful developer whom has been able to make significant contributions to affordable housing in Nigeria with its estates in numerous states including Enugu, Benue, Imo, Nasarawa, Lagos as well as in Abuja.

As a matter of fact, the company's estates in Abuja, they say, currently accommodate over 30 members of staff of the EFCC.

"Our company has no involvement in politics. We are mainly focused on helping the country address its housing needs. Our decision to invest in Abia state is only in a bid to not only contribute to the state's economy and provide decent affordable housing for the people, but to also provide opportunities for employment," the statement further revealed.

The company therefore urges the EFCC to act as soon as stated to enable it return to normal business and should endeavour to also tender an apology forthwith, as their integrity and the interest of their clients remain paramount to them.

