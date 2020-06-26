Armed Robbers Attack Gas Station In Ondo, Kill Attendant, Injure Another

Footage from a CCTV obtained by SaharaReportershas shown how a four-man armed robbery gang shot dead a petrol attendant, Bola Akale, at Farbas Oil, a popular filling station in Akure, Ondo State, on Wednesday at about 8:30pm.

It was gathered that the armed robbers stormed the petrol station and dispossessed the attendants on duty of all money made from sales for the day.

Another attendant identified only as Kazeem was shot on the leg by the robbers during the operation.

Kazeem is said to be receiving treatment at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Akure at the moment.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the incident, adding that two of the robbers had been arrested.

Ikoro said the robbers also snatched a motorcycle used in carrying out the operation at the petrol station.

He said, "The one bearing James among the robbers has confessed to the crime and told us that he took concoction a few minutes to the operation and the substance made him lose his sense of reasoning.

"He confessed that the sum of N20, 000 was shared to him by his colleagues which he intended to use to travel to his village in Akwa Ibom State."