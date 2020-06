The remains of late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, will be interred on Sunday, 28th June at his Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke Ado.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are to be adhered in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges.

Details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where more of his well wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect, the family said.

