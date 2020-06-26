Government To Carry Out Integrity Test On Lagos Bridge After Another Fatal Accident

Following the high spate of fire accidents on the Kara Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is set to carry out an integrity test on the bridge.

The test will take place between Saturday, 27th of June and Sunday 28th of June 2020, according to a notice by Engineer Olukayode Popoola, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos.

He stated that the test operation will necessitate the narrowing of the expressway to two lanes as he enjoined road users to drive carefully and follow road signs at the diversion points.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the integrity test on the Kara Bridge will not require the total closure of the bridge.

"The Federal Road Safety Corps and the other traffic control agencies will be on the ground to ensure compliance to all traffic regulations.

"Please bear with us as the government takes proactive steps to avoid any disaster on our roads," he added.

Another fire accident had occurred on the bridge last Sunday.

The impact of the crash, which injured two people and killed two others in the process, was attributed to reckless driving on the part of the driver after a thorough investigation, while the resultant inferno of the impact, which eventually consumed four articulated trucks, destroyed properties worth millions of naira as well as incurring the loss of petroleum products also worth millions of naira.