Many Corrupt Nigerians Now Keep Their Loot In Ghana, Says EFFC Boss, Magu

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has said that many Nigerian looters are hiding in Ghana.

Magu disclosed this when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

He said the commission was putting resources together to go after the treasury looters and recover the country’s wealth stashed in the neighbouring West African nation.

Magu also urged Nigerians to disregard reports about him and the commission, saying the EFCC activities are transparent. 

He said, “Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us go to Ghana without restrictions and recovery our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.

“There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country.

“We follow the international best practice when it comes to areas of investigations, tracing of looted assets, recovering looted assets. We all have our records.

“We are aware that we have ruffled many feathers. We have touched the untouchables and we have dared lions in their dens. We are doing all these, not because we love dangers and death, we are doing them because we value the comfort and development which anti-corruption brings.

“We value good lives for our fellow men and women and we value better future for all our children. The costs of fighting corruption may be grave, but the costs of not fighting it is more deadly.

“This is why we continue to call on every Nigerian to enlist in the anti-graft war. A good war is a war that is waged by the majority for the good of all."

