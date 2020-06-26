NDLEA Arrests 146 Drug Suspects In Cross River

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said that it has arrested 146 drug suspects in Cross River in the last 12 months.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mrs Anthonia Edeh, disclosed this on Friday in Calabar, the state capital, to mark the 2020 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Edeh said within the period under review, the command also secured 15 convictions in respect to drug-related offences at the Federal High Court, Calabar.

“Also, in our Drug Demand Reduction activities, 114 drug-dependent persons were counselled and rehabilitated back to their families,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted the commander to have said. 

She added that following the arrests, the command seized 205.314kgs of hard drugs comprising 196.23kgs of cannabis sativa; 163.521gms of cocaine; 187.2gms of heroin; and 9.036kgs of psychotropic substances.

According to her, the command carried out drug enlightenment programmes with the view to educating the general public on the inherent dangers of drug abuse.

Edeh described drug substance abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs as an “evil in our society” and disorientation among the majority of the youths.

“It is an industry working generally in a vicious cycle of manufactured demand and supply,” she said.

The commander said that in line with the 2020 theme: “Better Knowledge for Better Care”, there was a need for all stakeholders to join hands to reduce the menace.

