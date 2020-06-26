NDLEA Arrests 150 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Ondo, Blames Rising Cases Of Rape On Narcotics

Over 150 suspected drug traffickers were arrested between January and June 2020 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Ondo State.

Also, a total of 7, 702.114kg of hard drugs comprising 7, 653.445kg of cannabis sativa, 48.669kg of psychotropic substances and 0.06grams of cocaine were seized from the suspects within the period under review.

Commander of the NDLEA in Ondo, Mr Haruna Gagara, who made the disclosure in Akure, the state capital, on Friday also said drug abuse was one of the predisposing factors fuelling rising cases of rape in the country. The NDLEA Commander displaying some of the drugs siezed from the suspects.

Mr Gagara noted that among the suspects arrested by the anti-narcotic agency, 138 of them were men while the remaining 12 were women.

The NDLEA commander spoke at an event to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday.

He said, "Drug abuse is one of the predisposing factors fuelling the rise in cases of rape. The need for cooperation cannot be overemphasized.

"If we must enjoy a drug-free and healthy society devoid of crime, it is imperative that families, government, communities, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, religious organisations should take necessary steps to counter the rising drug problem in our country."