Reject APC, PDP In 2023, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum President, Yerima, Tells Nigerians, Describes Buhari As Failure

National President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shetima Yerima, has said President Muhammadu Buhari had failed to secure and pilot the affairs of the Nigerian nation well.

Yerima in an interview with journalists in Kaduna enjoined Nigerians to reject any candidate sponsored for the presidency on the platform of All Progressives Congress or Peoples Democratic Party in 2023 and opt for a fresh political group that will provide a platform for Nigerians to produce a new, intelligent and honest leader.

He said Nigerians, especially the Northerners have virtually gained nothing from the Buhari-led administration and don’t have any basis to vote for either PDP or APC in 2023. Alhaji Shettima Yerima, the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF)

He said his group was working on a broad-based political platform, which will transform into a new political party that they will sponsor a presidential candidate to give Nigerians fresh lease of life different from what all existing political parties can offer.

He said, “Right from when Buhari was President-elect that it took him six months to select those that will serve in his government as his ministers, I knew that something was wrong because somebody who has been aspiring to be president since 2003 should have a template that will assist him to choose those that will work with him, but Buhari spent six months looking for who to be ministers in his government and he ended up with worst set of ministers.”

Speaking further, Yerima said both Bola Tinubu and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State were not credible candidates that Nigerian’s should vote for in 2023.

He added, “In my life, I was severally penciled to be killed by government agents and military juntas, I was severally arrested and detained because of my belief that there should be democratic government in Nigeria, or that Nigerians should be given dividends of democracy, as such, I will not allow or be part of an arrangement that will allow Tinubu or a civilian dictator like el-Rufai to be president in 2023, even Atiku that wanted to be president in 2019 should go home and rest.

“The Southerners thought IBB annulled June 12 for Northerners to continue to be in power. Far from that, they annulled Abiola’s election because of their selfish desire to remain in power and it has nothing to do with the ordinary Northerner who massively voted for Abiola and rejected Bashir Tofa even in Kano.

“I, Shetima Yerima, as of today does not have political role model. President Muhammadu Buhari was the man that naturally should be Nigeria’s Mandela because of the massive goodwill people gave him in 2015 but unfortunately, Buhari has failed, and in 2023 we may campaign on the basis of restructuring Nigeria so that power will go back to regions, slightly different from parliamentary also differently from the American presidential system of government.”