Delta State Government Accused Of Concealing Coronavirus Status Of Dead Officials

A member of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission and a commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission had died few days ago over suspected COVID-19-related complications.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

As cases of persons with Coronavirus continue to be on the rise, the Delta State Government has been accused of concealing the Coronavirus status of its officials, who died a few days ago, SaharaReporters has learnt.

A member of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission and a commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission had died few days ago over suspected COVID-19-related complications.

Recall that few days ago, Secretary to State Government in the state, Chiedu Ebie, Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu, and journalist, Theophilus Onojeghen, tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to isolation centre for treatment.  Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

Government officials, who confided in our correspondent revealed that, "The death of the two government officials was COVID-19-related but the state government had decided to remain mute for reasons best known them. 

"The sudden death of the member of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission who hails from Isoko and the commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, who hails from Urhobo, are clear cases of the virus. As we were told, before they died, they had difficulties in breathing and these are some of the symptoms of COVID-19."

Irked by the development, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, raised the alarm over what he described as "increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state", saying it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.

In a statement personally signed by the governor on Saturday, the governor said that it was regrettable that many persons still thought that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax, stressing that, "It cannot be a hoax when over 20 persons had died including some prominent citizens."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Congestion In Kaduna Police Cells Leads To Disease Outbreak, Deaths Of Suspects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Discharges 169 COVID-19 Patients As Another Cabinet Member Tests Positive
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bola Tinubu's Son, Alakija's Children, Belo-Osagie’s Daughter, Late Akhigbe's Family And Other Erring Nigerians Who Defied COVID-19 Lockdown Order To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors Fire Back At Bello, Say We Won’t Join APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics No Nigerian State Safe, Secure Again —Ex-President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, To Be Buried On Sunday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad