Delta State Government Accused Of Concealing Coronavirus Status Of Dead Officials

As cases of persons with Coronavirus continue to be on the rise, the Delta State Government has been accused of concealing the Coronavirus status of its officials, who died a few days ago, SaharaReporters has learnt.



A member of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission and a commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission had died few days ago over suspected COVID-19-related complications.



Recall that few days ago, Secretary to State Government in the state, Chiedu Ebie, Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu, and journalist, Theophilus Onojeghen, tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to isolation centre for treatment. Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa



Government officials, who confided in our correspondent revealed that, "The death of the two government officials was COVID-19-related but the state government had decided to remain mute for reasons best known them.



"The sudden death of the member of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission who hails from Isoko and the commissioner in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, who hails from Urhobo, are clear cases of the virus. As we were told, before they died, they had difficulties in breathing and these are some of the symptoms of COVID-19."



Irked by the development, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, raised the alarm over what he described as "increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state", saying it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.



In a statement personally signed by the governor on Saturday, the governor said that it was regrettable that many persons still thought that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax, stressing that, "It cannot be a hoax when over 20 persons had died including some prominent citizens."