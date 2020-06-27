Kidnappers Of Village Head's Daughter In Katsina Demand Ransom, Free Nursing Mother, Baby

Meanwhile, the attackers on Friday raided another village called Wagini in the same area and shot two people receiving treatment at the hospital.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

Armed bandits, who kidnapped the 20-year-old daughter of Karae village head, Ciroma Ahmadu, in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, have demanded ransom to free her.

A resident, Mustapha Ruma, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Saturday, said the bandits had made contact with the father of the victim and threatened to kill the lady if he didn't pay the ransom demanded.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits called Ahmadu on the mobile number they gave to him on the day of the attack. 


The source disclosed that another nursing mother that was kidnapped on the same had been released when the abductors dropped she and her baby in the bush.

The bandits also abducted two men at Kurmiyal Village.

Saharareporters, New York

