Midnight Fire Destroys Properties Worth Millions At Lagos Market

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

Some traders at Gowon Estate in Lagos State are still counting their loses following a fierce fire that razed 11 shops on 401 Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Although no life was lost, the fire destroyed goods and other properties worth millions of naira. 

It was gathered that officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA Response Fire and Rescue Unit (LRU Fire) and the Federal Fire Service battled to put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to other shops. 

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of this report.

