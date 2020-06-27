Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

Peter Okoye better known by his music name Mr P, has revealed that he and his family members tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Nigerian musician confirmed this in a series of videos posted via his verified Twitter page on Saturday.

He added that two of his domestic staff also contracted the virus.
He said, “For the past three weeks, I have been ill and most people didn’t even know what was wrong with me. I kept it to myself. It has been three weeks of hell for me and my family. 

“I had COVID-19 for about three weeks and it happened to me. I was sick and I tested positive.

“It’s been hell for this family in this house. Not just me. Even two of my domestic staff.

“After a week, my daughter caught the virus as well. It was sad that when she caught it, the doctor insisted that she has to be self-isolated in her own room but my wife did something very courageous. She said no.

“I was sick and I was being self-isolated in my guest room. I couldn’t even see my sick daughter and I was feeling so bad. I felt so bad because I felt that I am the one who actually brought the virus to the house. It was so bad that I had to be calling her on video, checking on her.

“The next day, my wife did something very courageous. She picked our daughter from her room, held her and took her to the master bedroom and she called me and she started crying. I asked her what happened and she said I cannot live this girl alone. I would rather be infected and be with her.”
Peter urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
 

Saharareporters, New York

