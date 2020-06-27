No Nigerian State Safe, Secure Again —Ex-President, Obasanjo

“Criminality is the order of the day. And it cuts across the entire nation. Insecurity is one issue of commonality among Nigerians, no matter their tribe, language, religion, geographical location, gender, age or social position.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that no state in the country was safe and secure any longer as a result of the threat of bandits and terror organisations.

Speaking on Friday at the Sobo Sowemimo Annual Lecture organised by Abeokuta Club, Obasanjo said that all hands must be on deck to tackle rising insecurity in the country.

He said, “Let me lay more emphasis on the issue of security, which in itself is serious enough to make restructuring imperative. The South-West governors cried out and devised Amotekun as a solution or part-solution. We have yet to see how successfully that will be operated. Other zones are clamouring for a solution because in no state and in no geopolitical zone is life and property safe and secure. 

“Criminality is the order of the day. And it cuts across the entire nation. Insecurity is one issue of commonality among Nigerians, no matter their tribe, language, religion, geographical location, gender, age or social position.

“I leave out economy which is in the doldrums and fighting corruption where you see more heat than light and which is festering like a bad sore. That, to me, is what reform of federating units and restructuring is all about and not about break-up or disintegration. Insecurity brought about by widespread criminality of Boko Haram, insurgents, herdsmen/farmers conflict, terrorists, bandits, armed robbers, militants, kidnappers, abductors and human traffickers is a new phenomenon that is ravaging the entire country.

“Now, no part of the country can claim to be safe from the menace and insecurity caused by terrorists, armed robbers, human traffickers, kidnappers of all sorts, cattle rustlers, insurgents, bandits and herders/farmers conflicts.

“We are all challenged to put our thinking caps on, join hands and seek solutions together, otherwise, we will be destroyed piecemeal.’’

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors Fire Back At Bello, Say We Won’t Join APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reject APC, PDP In 2023, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum President, Yerima, Tells Nigerians, Describes Buhari As Failure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors Fire Back At Bello, Say We Won’t Join APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, To Be Buried On Sunday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad