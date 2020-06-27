Oyo Discharges 169 COVID-19 Patients As Another Cabinet Member Tests Positive

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that three members of the state cabinet including the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Seun Fakorede, tested positive for the virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that another member of his cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

Makinde, who made the announcement via his verified Twitter account, added that 169 patients have also been discharged.

“169 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 508.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan South-West (35), Oluyole (12), Ibadan North (12), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North-West (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South-East (2), Ibadan North East (2), Akinyele (1), Saki West (1), Ona Ara (1) and Ido (1) local government areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1264.

“Of the two inconclusive results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, one retest came back positive.”

 

