PDP Governors Fire Back At Bello, Say We Won’t Join APC

In a statement by Director-General of PDP Governors Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum, on Saturday, the state executives cautioned Bello to concentrate on delivering good governance to the people of Kogi.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

Governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party has responded to a claim by Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, that 10 of them were preparing to decamp to the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP governors said, “This statement does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts. 

“It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are mourning the loss of yet another state governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The PDP governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP governor to join the APC, a party bedeviled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 constitution that specifically requires the executive committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected."

