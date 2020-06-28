Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman

The police was said to have besieged the area on Sunday and condoned off the entire street, preventing residents from leaving their houses.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

Armed policemen have taken over the Ahman Pategi Road by Muazu Abbas Road Un Sarki in Kaduna State following the death of a popular businessman, Alhaji Shehu Usman.

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased was alleged to have died of COVID-19 complications on his way to the hospital on Saturday after a brief illness.

The police was said to have besieged the area on Sunday and condoned off the entire street, preventing residents from leaving their houses. 

Many residents have expressed worry over the development, adding that they do not understand the mission of the police in the area since the death of the businessmen.

A resident, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said, "The situation is terrible in our area. Policemen have taken over and blocked the entire street and they did not allow anybody to go out.

"We don't know the reason for the blockade of the area and they are not telling us anything."

It could not be ascertained if neighbours of the deceased were being suspected to have contracted the virus.

The remains of the deceased is still at St. Gerald Hospital, Kaduna, and not yet released to the family

Meanwhile, effort to reach the spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, for reaction was unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

