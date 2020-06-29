APC Moves To Reconcile Aggrieved Members As Giadom Asks Oshiomhole, Dissolved NWC Members To Learn From Mistakes

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said that the committee would embark on the process of true reconciliation among aggrieved leaders and members of the party.



APC had been embroiled in a leadership crisis for months, which led to the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party led by Adams Oshiomhole by the National Executive Committee last Thursday.



Buni while swearing-in the other members of the committee at the party's National Secretariat on Monday in Abuja, said that they believed that the decision of NEC to constitute it will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the party.



He urged all APC members to heed the appeal of President Muhammadu Buhari for peace to reign in the party.

Buni said, “lt is time for this commitee therefore to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels. It is our belief that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the begining of a new chapter in our great party."



Meanwhile, the immediate-past Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, while addressing journalists called on the dissolved NWC to learn from their mistakes in order to strengthen the party.

