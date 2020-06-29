BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his new Chief Personal Security Officer.

The appointment was announced by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

"Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police, Abdulkarim Dauda," Shehu said. File Photo

This fresh appointment comes less than two weeks after a feud between the First Lady, Aisha, and Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, his Personal Assistant.

The crisis started with Yusuf's refusal to embark on a 14-day isolation period after returning to Abuja from a trip to Lagos.

This led to the arrest and eventual redeployment of the Aide De Camp to Mrs Buhari and other security details attached to her after it was claimed that they threatened to kill the President's assistant in the process of trying to get him out of the Villa.

