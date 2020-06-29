BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security

This fresh appointment comes less than two weeks after a feud between the First Lady, Aisha, and Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, his Personal Assistant.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed  Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his new Chief Personal Security Officer.  

The appointment was announced by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

"Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police, Abdulkarim Dauda," Shehu said.  File Photo Google

This fresh appointment comes less than two weeks after a feud between the First Lady, Aisha, and Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, his Personal Assistant.  

The crisis started with Yusuf's refusal to embark on a 14-day isolation period after returning to Abuja from a trip to Lagos. 

This led to the arrest and eventual redeployment of the Aide De Camp to Mrs Buhari and other security details attached to her after it was claimed that they threatened to kill the President's assistant in the process of trying to get him out of the Villa.

See Also Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Giadom Hands Over To APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Florence, Wife Of Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Accuses Governor Makinde's Administration Of Abandoning Family During Late Husband's Illness, Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JTF Commander In Borno Community Found Dead After Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Reopening: Nigeria, US, Others Excluded From List Of Travellers Permitted To Enter Europe
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad