BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit filed against the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

The plaintiffs, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020 accused the Governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in classical studies from the University of Ibadan.

They said the offence contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which therefore makes Obaseki “not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo State” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election. 

They prayed the court to among others, hold that Obaseki is “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo State” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

At the mention of the case on Monday, neither the plaintiffs nor their lawyers were in court. 

The defendant too was not represented.

In view of the development, Justice Anwuli Chiekere proceeded to strike out the suit.
 

