BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

Mustapha said the local government areas are responsible for at least 60 per cent of the total number of cases across the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

Eighteen local government areas in Nigeria account for 60 per cent of COVID-19 cases and those places have to be locked down to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, the Nigerian Government has said.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure to journalists after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari of the situation at the State House.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the local government areas are responsible for at least 60 per cent of the total number of cases across the country.  SaharaReporters Media

According to the SGF, Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise.

He asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions.
 

