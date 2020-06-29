Group Calls For Removal Of Ondo Commissioner Of Police Ahead Of Governorship Election

The group said it was clear that Salami would be baised in the policing and monitoring of the governorship election in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

A group, Sunshine Development Group, on Monday called for the redeployment of Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami. 

The group in a statement in Akure, asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to redeploy Salami before the October 10 governorship poll. 

The statement was signed by the group's Secretary, Olusegun Akinsehinde, and spokesperson, Ajongbolo Oluwagbenga. 

The group said it was clear that Salami would be baised in the policing and monitoring of the governorship election in the state. 

The statement reads, "SDG, rising from an emergency virtual meeting, resolved to call for the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police as his continued overseeing of police affairs in Ondo State portends great danger to the existing calm and peace enjoyed here.

"It is instructive to note that the refusal to redeploy Mr Bolaji Salami implies that the police headquarters have concluded plans to stir the still waters in the state and influence the next gubernatorial elections in Ondo.

"If the deputy governor of a state is given such treatment, what then is the fate of the common man on the streets of Akure?

"We hereby call on President Buhari and IGP Adamu to redeploy Mr Salami with immediate effect as it is now clear he won't be unbiased in the monitoring and supervision of the state in the forthcoming governorship election."

 Akeredolu Orders Police To Detain Deputy Governor As Deputy Concludes Plan To Defect To PDP WATCH: VIDEO: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Orders Police To Detain Deputy Governor In Office For Over Four Hours As Deputy Concludes Plan To Defect To PDP

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Giadom Hands Over To APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JTF Commander In Borno Community Found Dead After Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Giadom Hands Over To APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad