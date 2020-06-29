Industrial Court Orders Reinstatement Of Demoted Federal University Lecturers In Bayelsa, Awards N20m Compensation

Recall that in 2018 the institution downgraded Prof Steve Nwabuzor from the rank of a professor to Lecturer 1, Dr Felina Nwadike, Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

The Industrial Court sitting in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, has ordered the reinstatement of four lecturers demoted by the Federal University of Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area.

Recall that in 2018 the institution downgraded Prof Steve Nwabuzor from the rank of a professor to Lecturer 1, Dr Felina Nwadike, Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer. 

Others are Dr Sepribo Lawson-Jack, an Associate Professor to Lecturer I, and Dr Evans Eze from Associate Professor to Lecturer II. 

Presiding judge, Justice Bashiru Alkali,  ruled that the claimants be reinstated to their full status, privileges and entitlements by the institution.

Justice Alkali ruled that the university should pay each claimant N5m for defamation and N200,000 each for cost of litigation.

All the litigants were from the Diaspora,  who returned to serve in the university.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Orders Nigerian Police To Pay N15m For Killing Shiite Members
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Dragged To Court Over Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Lance Corporal Martins And Wife
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Order Nigerian Government To Name Beneficiaries Of COVID-19 Intervention Funds, SERAP Tells Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Sharia Trial of Iranian Billionaire: A Case for America and Nigeria By Yushau A. Shuaib
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JTF Commander In Borno Community Found Dead After Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Giadom Hands Over To APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad