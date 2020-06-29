Lagos Discharges Another 93 COVID-19 Patients, Including 11 Foreigners

They include 16 females and 77 males out of which 11 are foreign nationals.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the discharge of 93 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities to reunite with the society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement on Monday. 

He said, “93 more ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; 16 females and 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1512, the number of ‪#COVID19‬ confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

 

Saharareporters, New York

