Lagos Discharges Another 93 COVID-19 Patients, Including 11 Foreigners

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the discharge of 93 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities to reunite with the society.

They include 16 females and 77 males out of which 11 are foreign nationals.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said, “93 more ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; 16 females and 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1512, the number of ‪#COVID19‬ confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”