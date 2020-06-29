Lagos Discharges Another 93 COVID-19 Patients, Including 11 Foreigners

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the discharge of 93 more COVID-19 patients from its facilities to reunite with the society.
They include 16 females and 77 males out of which 11 are foreign nationals.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
He said, “93 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.
“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa(LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.
“This brings to 1512, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”