Policemen In Delta Forced To Refund N1.2m Extorted From Innocent Man After Being Exposed By Human Rights Group

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident, which took place along the Asaba International Airport, ended up with the IGP squad transferring back the money into the account of the victim following the swift intervention of the Executive Director of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, Delta State command, was on Saturday caught by members of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation after extorting N1.2m from an innocent victim.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident, which took place along the Asaba International Airport, ended up with the IGP squad transferring back the money into the account of the victim following the swift intervention of the Executive Director of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu.

Narrating the incident to our correspondent, Gwamnishu said his team received a complaint from a resident of the state that he was arrested by the IGP Special Tactical Squad attached to Delta State Police Command without committing any offence. 

He said, "On Saturday, we received a complaint from a Deltan that he was arrested by the IGP Special Tactical Squad attached to Delta State Police Command, Asaba, without any offence. He was arrested opposite the Asaba International Airport and his phone was seized. They denied him access to his phone but subjected him to torture.

"His phone was opened by the IGP team and they saw a balance of N1,250,000 and ordered him to pay else they kill on label him a kidnapper. No statement was taken from him, he was not even taken to any police station. After much threat, the team gave him account number and he transferred N1.2m to the team.

"When my organisation heard the story, we swung into action by first reporting to the Delta State Commissioner of Police who frowned at the development. I gave him details of the officers and he pleaded that I visit their operational base and get back to him.

"Getting to the operational base of the IGP team with the victim, the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad commander paraded his officers to the victim to identify and he identified all the team members. From there I took it up with the team after they had denied extorting N1.2m from the victim, but later accepted and the money was transferred back to the victim's account immediately."

While drawing the attention of the IGP to the criminal activities of some of his police officers, Gwamnishu condemned the act and demanded the immediate prosecution of the corrupt police officers in court.

In the transaction details seen by our correspondent, the team made the transfer of the N1.2m back to the victim from three different bank accounts in three installments of N500,000, N500,000 and N200,000 while in a video recorded in the operational office of the IGP team obtained by SaharaReporters, the team was seen and heard appealing to Gwamnishu to cover up their crime. 

Efforts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on the issue were unsuccessful as calls to her mobile number went unanswered.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Orders Ondo Police Commissioner To Restore Deputy Governor's Security Details
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Orders Nigerian Police To Pay N15m For Killing Shiite Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME One Killed In Shooting At Black Lives Matter Rally In US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JTF Commander In Borno Community Found Dead After Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Reopening: Nigeria, US, Others Excluded From List Of Travellers Permitted To Enter Europe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad