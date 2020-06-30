COVID-19: European Union Donates Palliatives Worth €45,000 To Trafficking Victims

The European Union has donated relief materials worth €45,000 to victims of human trafficking in Nigeria.

The EU Delegation Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, who made the donation in Abuja on Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, said the donation was part of the vital engagement of the union to African countries.



He said, "It is our desire not to forget the vulnerable group especially the victims of human trafficking, rape and gender-base violence. NAPTIP is a very key partner of the European Union in this direction.

"Fighting human trafficking is absolutely vital and this is why we decided to donate the items to vulnerable victims because we must make sure they are absolutely catered for."



The items were donated under the EU project named Action Against Trafficking in Persons And Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM).



Some of the items donated include food items, personal protective equipment and toiletries.



On his own part, the Institutional Coordinator, A-TIPSOM, Mr Jose-Antonio Andeme, stated that the donation was very crucial at this time since COVID-19 had put the world under enormous strain, which has affected the lives of everyone including trafficked persons.



According to Andeme, service provider agencies like NAPTIP need adequate palliatives that will enhance the comfort of trafficked persons in staying at the shelters during this period.

Meanwhile, the NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, promised to utilise the items for what it was meant for.

