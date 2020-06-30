COVID-19: European Union Donates Palliatives Worth €45,000 To Trafficking Victims

The EU Delegation Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, who made the donation in Abuja on Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, said the donation was part of the vital engagement of the union to African countries.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

The European Union has donated relief materials worth €45,000 to victims of human trafficking in Nigeria.

The EU Delegation Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, who made the donation in Abuja on Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, said the donation was part of the vital engagement of the union to African countries.

He said, "It is our desire not to forget the vulnerable group especially the victims of human trafficking, rape and gender-base violence. NAPTIP is a very key partner of the European Union in this direction. 

"Fighting human trafficking is absolutely vital and this is why we decided to donate the items to vulnerable victims because we must make sure they are absolutely catered for."

The items were donated under the EU project named Action Against Trafficking in Persons And Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM). 

Some of the items donated include food items, personal protective equipment and toiletries.

On his own part, the Institutional Coordinator, A-TIPSOM, Mr Jose-Antonio Andeme, stated that the donation was very crucial at this time since COVID-19 had put the world under enormous strain, which has affected the lives of everyone including trafficked persons.

According to Andeme, service provider agencies like NAPTIP need adequate palliatives that will enhance the comfort of trafficked persons in staying at the shelters during this period.

Meanwhile, the NAPTIP Director-General, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, promised to utilise the items for what it was meant for.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad