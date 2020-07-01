Family Of Eight-year-old Rape Victim Protest Against NSCDC Divisional Officer In Yobe For Shielding Suspects

Family members of an eight-year-old girl, who was raped several times in Potiskum, Yobe State, by two men -- Baffa Ado (50 years) and Usman Musa Lampo (20 years), have staged a protest against what they called an attempt to frustrate justice for their abused daughter by the Potiskum Divisional Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bala Habule.

The family alleged that Habule has repeatedly refused to hand over the two arrested suspects to the police for proper prosecution.

He is also alleged to have been intimidating family of the victim and threatening to deal with them if they insist on getting justice.

They also alleged that Habule in connivance with other external forces were doing everything possible to stop the suspects from being arraigned before a court of justice for trial.

Rape cases involving minors are increasing in Potiskum.

Security agencies have been accused of intervening only to enrich themselves and shield rapists from justice.