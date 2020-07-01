Osun Secretary To State Government Tests Positive For COVID-19

Isamotu also confirmed the discovery of 10 additional cases in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 01, 2020

The Secretary to the Osun State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health in the state,  Dr Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

He said, "If you observe, our cases have been on the rise consistently in the last two weeks or so. The reason is simple.  Our people are beginning to be too casual about the spread of the virus. The lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines is one of the main reasons for the rise. As a matter of fact, we are beginning to suspect that we have  community transmission around  Ilesa axis. 

"Government is reviewing the cases. Soon, we shall announce other stricter measures to contain the spread of the virus in that axis.

"Today, we intensified our enforcement drive. All those arrested were made to go through a compulsory course on Covid-19 preventive protocols. We will go a step further by setting up a mobile court to try and sentence violators of safety protocols and guidelines. We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus. 

"Also, I want to confirm to you that our SSG and some of the staff around him have tested positive to the virus. But they are all in stable condition and are receiving adequate medical care.

"With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Tuesday, June 30, is 74. We have 127 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 48 patients while five deaths have been recorded.”

Saharareporters, New York

