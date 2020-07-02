BREAKING: Governor Akeredolu's Wife, Security Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for Coronavirus, SaharaReporters can confirm.

This is coming barely two days after her husband was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

A source in the government confirmed the news to our correspondent on Thursday.

The source also revealed that some security aides to Mrs Akeredolu also tested positive for the virus.

"Unfortunately, her (Mrs Akeredolu) result came back positive with some of her aides today.

"Health officials have advised them to quickly go on isolation and I am sure they have taken the advice.

"So, for now, we don't expect the governor and his wife to be seen in public places because we are in danger with the rising cases in the state."

Commissioner for Health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, died of the virus on Thursday. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19