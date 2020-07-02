BREAKING: Nigerian Army Authorities Release Wife of Lance Corporal Martins

The woman was arrested a few days after her husband was picked up for making a video in which he berated the Chief of Army Staff for the failure of the army to crush Boko Haram.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Mrs Victoria Idakpini, wife of Lance Corporal Martins, who was arrested for criticising Nigeria’s service chiefs, had been released by the Nigerian army.

Mrs Idakpini's lawyer, Mr Tope Akinyode, disclosed the information to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

The woman was arrested a few days after her husband was picked up for making a video in which he berated the Chief of Army Staff for the failure of the army to crush Boko Haram.

Mrs Idakpini was arrested for granting an interview to the media.

Akinyode had earlier dragged the Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff and Attorney-General of the Federation before a Federal High Court, urging the court to grant the unconditional release of the detained couple.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins For Granting Media Interview 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the development, Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyers' Forum, said the lawsuit against the army will continue despite the woman's release.

Lance Corporal Martins is still in detention without access to his relatives and lawyer.

 Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria WATCH FULL VIDEO: Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Responding With New Language And Action By Ola Onikoyi, Jr.
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Two Killed In Katsina Military Clash With Boko Haram
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Nigeria's Inspector General Of Police Commends Ekiti People For Peaceful Governorship Poll
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Anti-Terrorism Offensive: Nigeria Orders 40 Helicopters
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News How Obanikoro, Fayose, Chris Uba And Brig. General Momoh Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election In Collusion With The Nigerian Army
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Health Commissioner Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Hushpuppi, Woodberry Extradited To United States After Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Suspends NSITF MD, Four Directors Over Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: APC Caretaker Committee Meets Tinubu In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Falana, Ezekwesili, Others Form New Political Movement Ahead Of 2023 Elections
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Former NBA President, Agbakoba, Distances Self From New Political Movement
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Urgent Memo To Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad