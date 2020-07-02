BREAKING: Nigerian Army Authorities Release Wife of Lance Corporal Martins

Mrs Victoria Idakpini, wife of Lance Corporal Martins, who was arrested for criticising Nigeria’s service chiefs, had been released by the Nigerian army.

Mrs Idakpini's lawyer, Mr Tope Akinyode, disclosed the information to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

The woman was arrested a few days after her husband was picked up for making a video in which he berated the Chief of Army Staff for the failure of the army to crush Boko Haram.

Mrs Idakpini was arrested for granting an interview to the media.

Akinyode had earlier dragged the Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff and Attorney-General of the Federation before a Federal High Court, urging the court to grant the unconditional release of the detained couple.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on the development, Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyers' Forum, said the lawsuit against the army will continue despite the woman's release.

Lance Corporal Martins is still in detention without access to his relatives and lawyer.