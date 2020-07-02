BREAKING: UNIMEDTH CMD In Ondo Test Positive For COVID-19

Dr Oluwole Ige, Chief Medical Director of the University of Medical Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo State, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes a few hours after Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, died of the virus at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Mr Adeeyo Babatunde, Director of Administration at the hospital, disclosed the health status of the CMD in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the CMD had been showing symptoms of the virus before he finally tested positive.

He said, "This is to inform members of staff of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and the general public that the Chief Medical Director was positive to COVID-19 test conducted on him after he exhibited symptoms relating to Coronavirus disease.

“However, the CMD is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment positively.

"All members of staff of the teaching hospital and the general public are hereby advised to go about their normal duties and continue to observe universal precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, as we also wish the CMD quick recovery.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control, Ondo State now has a total of 325 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

A total of 110 persons, who contracted the virus have recovered and have been discharged while 20 persons have died of the virus in the state.