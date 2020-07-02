COVID-19: Final-Year Students In FCT Shun Directive on Partial Resumption of Schools

Despite the announcement of the partial reopening of schools to allow graduating students to resume classes, students in both public and private schools in the Federal Capital Territory have shunned the directive, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Checks by our correspondent within the nation's capital on Wednesday showed zero compliance to the resumption directive as schools gates remained shut.

At the Government Secondary School ( GSS ) Kubwa, no final-year students or teachers were sighted at the premises in preparation for the examination.

It was gathered that many parents are still reluctant to release their children because of the fear of Coronavirus in the territory.

One of the security aides at the school visited by our correspondent disclosed that they were expecting the students and their teachers to resume but wondered why they had refused to show up.

A parent, David Adejo, told SaharaReporters that he was worried about the carefree attitude of some residents who threw caution to the winds and flouted the basic guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

He said, "It is a difficult time for parents to release their children to schools now because the virus is still active and spreading like wildfire everywhere.

"There must be an adequate arrangement for protective measures before asking the students to resume. All the schools must prepare for that challenge; that is when you will see students and parents complying with the government directive.”

The situation was not different in other schools visited across the city.

The Federal Government had closed all schools across the country in March as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had on Monday released new protocols effective July 1, 2020, for tackling the fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic.

He said only students in graduating classes would resume in-person in preparation for their examinations. He, however, noted that the guidelines released under phase two would be extended for another four weeks.