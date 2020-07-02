Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide

Oyibo died at the age of 69 on Thursday.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 02, 2020

Siaka Oyibo, one of the aides to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is dead.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Kingsley Fanwo.

The statement reads, “A retired army officer, the late Hon. Oyibo was hugely instrumental to the security strides of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration as the Chairman of the Security Trust Fund.

“As he bowed after fighting bravely against diabetes at the age of 69, he will be remembered for his patriotism, hard work, and commitment to the security agenda of the present administration in the state.”

Bello had on June 17 lost his Personal Assistant, Suleiman Abdullateef.

Abdullateef died at a private hospital in Abuja at the age of 41. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

