Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Another Aide

Siaka Oyibo, one of the aides to Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is dead.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Kingsley Fanwo.

Oyibo died at the age of 69 on Thursday.

The statement reads, “A retired army officer, the late Hon. Oyibo was hugely instrumental to the security strides of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration as the Chairman of the Security Trust Fund.

“As he bowed after fighting bravely against diabetes at the age of 69, he will be remembered for his patriotism, hard work, and commitment to the security agenda of the present administration in the state.”

Bello had on June 17 lost his Personal Assistant, Suleiman Abdullateef.

Abdullateef died at a private hospital in Abuja at the age of 41.