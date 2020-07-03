BREAKING: Lagos Schools To Resume August 3

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced that students in Senior Secondary School 3 and Tech III are to resume classes from Monday, August 3.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement during a press briefing held at State House, Marina.

The governor directed that operators of public spaces and offices should deny entry to anyone without a mask.

The Federal Government had last week approved what it called “safe reopening” of schools nationwide in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown ordered to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

Schools all over Nigeria have been shut down since March in a bid to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

