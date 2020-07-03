BREAKING: PDP Appoints Wike To Lead Edo Governorship Campaign Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election.

Also appointed was Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as deputy chairman of the council.

“@OfficialPDPNig NWC appoints @GovWike as Edo State governorship election National Campaign Council Chairman.

“The deputy chairman is Adamawa State governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri,” Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, disclosed via Twitter on Friday.

Incumbent governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, will be representing the PDP during the election scheduled for September 19.