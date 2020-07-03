Masari, Residents Hold Prayers Against Banditry, COVID-19

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Samu Bakori, said the prayers were organised for divine intervention to overcome the problems bedevilling the state and the country at large.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 03, 2020

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and some residents of the state on Thursday began a three-day special prayer for divine intervention against banditry, other security challenges and COVID-19.

The prayer session commenced at about 10 am and was observed for three hours at Bani Coomassie Jumu’at Mosque in Katsina, the state capital, ThePunch reports.

Over 300 adherents, made up largely of ulamas (Islamic scholars), attended the Thursday prayer session.

Masari, while addressing the ulamas, who were reciting the Holy Qur’an, described the exercise as a step towards making God accept prayers for peace to prevail in the state and Nigeria.

