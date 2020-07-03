Plateau Governor’s Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Plateau State Government has confirmed that the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Noel Donjur, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state’s Commissioner for Information confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Noel Donjur

Donjur’s status came days after the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, tested positive for the virus.

The statement reads, “The Chief of Staff to the Plateau State governor, Noel Donjur, has tested positive to COVID-19 after the test that was conducted for members of the state EXCO on 1st July, 2020 following the directive of Governor Lalong.

“The outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the state EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.

“Accordingly, health officials have commenced treatment for him at one of the isolation centres in the state capital Jos, while members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested.

“The Chief of Staff who is in high spirits urges prayers from members of the public and also encourages people to submit to COVID-19 testing which is very important in unveiling cases and leading to treatment.

“Meanwhile, other personal aides of the governor, permanent secretaries, heads of parastatals as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on Thursday 2nd July, 2020 and are awaiting the results.”