Residents Of Yobe Communities Cry Out Over Threat Of Erosion

Residents of Kwari and Batayya communities in Potiskum, Yobe State, have cried out over rapid erosion destroying many houses in the area.

Many residents of the communities have been abandoning the area as a result of the situation.

A resident of the area, who craved anonymity, told SaharaReporters that they have made several appeals to the Yobe State Government over the issue but nothing had been done to save them from impending homelessness.

“We only see politicians during campaign. After we vote for them, they don’t even have time to attend to our appeals. We made so many appeals to the governor of Yobe State, yet nothing has been done.

“We know that Yobe State is one of the highest beneficiaries of ecological fund. What are they doing with the funds?” the resident said.

