Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Recovers From COVID-19

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has recovered from COVID-19 after receiving treatment for three weeks.

The governor had announced that he tested positive for the disease on June 8.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

SaharaReporters gathered that Ikpeazu made attempts to be flown abroad but the restriction on international flights ban in many countries around the world and his positive status of the virus put paid to that move.

But in a statement on Saturday, John Kalu, the state’s Commissioner for Information, said the governor’s samples submitted on Thursday returned negative on Friday.

The statement reads, “To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organisation.”

 

