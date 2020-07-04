Armed Bandits Kill Two Persons, Abduct Four Others In Fresh Katsina Attack

They also abducted four villagers – Basiru Lawal, Rukayya basiru, Yau Isah and Nana Bello – but Lawal escaped when the bandits were operating at Shekawa Village.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 04, 2020

Gunmen on Thursday attacked some villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two persons and kidnapping four others in the process.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits attacked Kandawa Village where they killed one Nuru Lawal before rustling an undisclosed number of cattle.

They also abducted four villagers – Basiru Lawal, Rukayya basiru, Yau Isah and Nana Bello – but Lawal escaped when the bandits were operating at Shekawa Village.

Another man named Aminu Mai Unguwa was killed during an attack on Dan Alhaji Village.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.

In June, bandits attacked communities in the state, killing at least 100 persons. See Also Insurgency Bandits Kill Policeman, Five Others In Fresh Attacks On Katsina Communities 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Reps Move To Rescue Buratai’s Critic, Lance Corporal Martins, In Military Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram EXCLUSIVE: Three Nigerian Soldiers, Seven Boko Haram Fighters Killed During Attack On Borno Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Fulani Herdsmen Invaded Kajuru In Southern Kaduna, Slaughtered 17 People In One Night, Killed Five More Persons While Funeral For Initial Victims Was Ongoing
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Global North Military Assistance: Gratitude, And A Call For Caution By Benedict Oladipo Koledoye
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram Takes Over Reins Of Government By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Keeping You Down Forever By ‘Jide Olowookere
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Hushpuppi Conspired To Defraud Premier League Club Of £100m, Says FBI
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy Central Bank Of Nigeria Devalues Naira By 5.3 Per Cent At Currency Auction, Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Court Jails Hackers Who Defrauded Union Bank Of N2.5bn
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Can't Hand Over Governance To My Deputy, He’s A Betrayer, Says Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Pantami Confirms Owning Houses In Abuja, Denies Buying Any Property Since Becoming Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Letter Minister Isa Pantami Abuja Houses And The Lies Used To Cover Mores Lies By Mashood Musbau
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Suspends Emir Over Herdsmen, Farmers Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections AAC Condemns INEC For Excluding Party From Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Governor’s Wife, Son Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo 2020: PDP Disqualifies Two Aspirants, Clears Others Ahead Of Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Attacks Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For ‘Shielding’ Military Officers Involved In Killing Of Three Policemen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Recovers From COVID-19
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad