Armed Bandits Kill Two Persons, Abduct Four Others In Fresh Katsina Attack

Gunmen on Thursday attacked some villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two persons and kidnapping four others in the process.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits attacked Kandawa Village where they killed one Nuru Lawal before rustling an undisclosed number of cattle.

They also abducted four villagers – Basiru Lawal, Rukayya basiru, Yau Isah and Nana Bello – but Lawal escaped when the bandits were operating at Shekawa Village.

Another man named Aminu Mai Unguwa was killed during an attack on Dan Alhaji Village.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.

In June, bandits attacked communities in the state, killing at least 100 persons.