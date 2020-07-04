Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The governor broke the news in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.

He said the result of the test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control came back positive.

Umahi, who said some of his aides also tested positive for the virus, noted that they remained asymptomatic but have since self-isolated in compliance with the NCDC protocols.

The governor further directed Kelechi Igwe, his deputy, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic.