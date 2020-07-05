631 Law Students Fail Call To Bar Final Exams

A total of 631 students of Nigerian Law School, Abuja, have failed the 2020 Bar final examinations.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General of the school, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said the Council for Legal Education had a virtual meeting on Friday July 3, 2020 for consideration of the result of the final examinations.

It reads, "The examinations were conducted in January 2020. A breakdown of the result approved and released by the Council for Legal Education showed that 631 out of 2515 candidates who sat for the examinations failed.

"A total of 1067 candidates had pass, while 82 had conditional pass."

The Director-General said 17 candidates were absent while results of two persons were withheld.

However, five candidates made first class, while 77 had second class upper.

The statement added that screening and call to bar dates would be communicated accordingly.

