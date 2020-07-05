Buhari’s Presidency Is Accidental, Deaf And Dumb, Says Former Ekiti Governor, Fayose

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described Muhammadu Buhari as an ‘accidental’ President.

Fayose said this while reacting to a piece published by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President on Friday.

Adesina in the piece said Buhari would have dealt with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and Fayose for their “anti-Buhari tendency” but he chose to tolerate the duo as a father of the nation.

But Fayose in a series of tweets on Sunday said the President cannot even manage the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of his party and the nation. 

He said, “On the comment by my brother and friend, ‪@FemAdesina‬, on the President not dealing with myself and Governor Wike, President Buhari, in my opinion is an accidental President, who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in anyway better than an effigy. If not, those around him won't be talking about a President punishing serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

“Femi Adesina, do you realise I have been quiet for a while, having concluded  that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb? So don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can't contend with.”
 

