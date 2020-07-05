Kanye West Announces Aim To Run For United States Presidential Election

The 43-year-old West, who was once a vocal supporter of incumbent President, Donald Trump, said his goal was to build the future of America.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 05, 2020

Kanye West, a popular American musician and fashion designer, has announced that he is running for the office of the President of the United States of America in the 2020 elections.

His tweet announcing his decision on Sunday morning reads, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States. #2020VISION."

West is already pulling support after his declaration to run for America's top office.

Billionare, Elon Musk, who is founder of Space X and Tesla, tweeted in solidarity saying, "You have my full support!."

