APC Governors Get 150 Slots In N-Power Recruitment

Sources privy to the ongoing scandal said the slots were mainly given to governors belonging to the All Progressives Congress.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 06, 2020

Some All Progressives Congress governors were given 150 slots in the ongoing N-Power recruitment exercise, SaharaReporters has gathered.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had converted the N-Power scheme to political patronage. 

A recent discovery by SaharaReporters shows that the minister has been giving out free slots to politicians and influential individuals with at least 150 slots given to some governors in the country. 

Sources privy to the ongoing scandal said the slots were mainly given to governors belonging to the All Progressives Congress.  FILE PHOTO: President Buhari And APC Governors, At A Meeting In State House, Abuja

“Aside from senators and members of the House of Representatives, some governors also got 150 forms each.

“The governors given were those close to the minister and member of the APC,” the source said. 

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how each member of the leadership of the National Assembly was allocated 500 slots; each senator got 200 slots while each House of Representatives member was given 150 slots.

Some of the politicians have denied the allegation.

 

  See Also Exclusive Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs Gift 200 N-Power Slots To Each Senator, 150 For House Of Reps Members As Ordinary Nigerians Are Shut Out Of Scheme 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 

Bauchi Assembly Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, in his defence, said the forms he shared were not slots but were used as “data collection forms printed to ease data entry at free N-power online application centres he provided in his Ningi Central Constituency, to increase the chance of his constituents to get enrolled into the programme.”

 

See Also Corruption Ministry Of Humanitarians Affairs Gives N-Power Recruitment Slots To Senate President, Other Lawmakers Ahead Of Ordinary Citizens 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

