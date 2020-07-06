Boko Haram 'Cowardly' Attack On UN Helicopter Won’t Be Without Consequences – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned what he called “the dastardly attack on a UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the Boko Haram terrorists”.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying that the attack was a “rearguard action” of members of the sect who he said has been under pressure from the military.

The statement was titled, “President Buhari condemns Boko Haram’s cowardly attack on UN in the North East."

“This latest cowardly attack on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rearguard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.

"Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five -year old baby, would not go without severe consequences.

“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong to cover up their dwindling fortunes,” the President was quoted as saying