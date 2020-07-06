COVID-19: Madagascar Places Capital On Lockdown As Cases Rise

The conditions are strict: only one person per household has the right to go out on the street from 6 a.m. to noon. Until now, the measure extended until 5 p.m.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 06, 2020

Authorities have again decided to restrict movement in the Malagasy capital due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The measure is expected to continue until July 20. The conditions are strict: only one person per household has the right to go out on the street from 6 a.m. to noon. Until now, the measure extended until 5 p.m.

Accustomed to registering dozens of cases of coronavirus per day, the Malagasy health authority has reported hundreds of cases daily for the past three days, including 216 on Saturday, a record for the country.

A total of 1,621 people are currently living with the virus on the island with 31 serious cases, among the 23,000 people tested since the beginning of the pandemic, Africa News reports.

Madagascar has been promoting a home-grown “remedy” for COVID-19 which has attracted criticisms from different quarters.

