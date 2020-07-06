Direct Attorney-General To Probe Missing N300bn Within 14 Days, SERAP Tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, to launch a probe into allegations that N300bn of public funds are missing as documented in the 2017 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.



SERAP in a statement on Monday signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, asked Buhari to mandate Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation to lead the probe into the damning allegations.



“The 2017 audited report reveals grim allegations of mismanagement, diversion and stealing of public funds, as well as unaccounted-for spending. The report suggests a grave violation of the public trust, and that the indicted MDAs and the National Assembly lack effective and credible internal processes to prevent and combat corruption.



“Investigating and prosecuting the alleged grand corruption documented by the AGF would improve the chances of success of your government’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and end the impunity of perpetrators. It will improve the integrity of MDAs, serve the public interest, as well as improve Nigerians’ access to public services and goods," the group said.



SERAP added that failure to do so will breach Nigeria's anti-corruption laws and obligations to international conventions against corruption.



“Any failure to promptly investigate the allegations and prosecute suspected perpetrators would breach Nigeria’s anti-corruption legislation, including the Public Procurement Act, the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended) and the country’s obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.



“It would also mean that Nigeria is failing to fulfil the obligations under the covenant to use its “maximum of available resources” to progressively realize and achieve basic economic and social rights, including access of Nigerians to public services and goods like quality education, healthcare, clean water and regular electricity supply, as well as the right to honest public services," SERAP added.